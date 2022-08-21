VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Canada — Mary Lou Weeks passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 in Vancouver, B.C., Canada. Family services will be held at a later date. Mary Lou was born on March 18, 1933, in Dubuque, Iowa to Joseph J. and Helen (Ehrlich) Blasen. She graduated from St. Columbkille’s High School in 1951, and Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1954. She worked as a nurse at Mercy Hospital, Dubuque and UCLA Medical Center, Santa Monica, Calif. where she met her future husband, Edward (Ted) Weeks. Mary Lou and Ted were married Sept. 10, 1960 in Dubuque. They eventually settled in the Vancouver, B.C. area, where they raised their four children, and Mary Lou continued her nursing career until her retirement. She was a kind, strong, caring woman who loved her family and will be missed by all. She is survived by her husband, Ted Weeks, and their four children: Lisa (Brian) Titterington, Jeff Weeks, Mark (Kelly) Weeks, and Tina (Lanny) Sawchuk; her grandkids: Scott, Doug (Veronika) and Craig Titterington; Megan, Sydney and Ben Weeks; and Carter Sawchuk. She is also survived by her siblings: Joanne Kiefer of Wylie, TX, Richard F. (Kathleen) Blasen, Linda (Bob) Kunkel, Kathy (Irv) Behnke and Michael Blasen, all of Dubuque; her in-laws: Carl Anglin and Barb Blasen of Dubuque and Doug Helbing of Mandan, ND; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ted’s parents and her siblings: Luane Anglin, Joseph M. (Joan) Blasen, William Blasen and Janet Helbing.
