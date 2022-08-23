Jean M. Bruce, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Services: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Juanita L. Dague, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Patricia M. Griego, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Dubuque.
Mary Dennis Lentsch, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, Sacred Heart Chapel, Sisters of the Presentation. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the chapel.
Sandra J. McGeough, Andover, Minn. — Visitation: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road.
Margaret A. Pape, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. today, St. Anthony Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Francis Spielbauer, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Guttenberg. Service: 10 a.m. today at the church.
Daniel F. Unsen, Lakeland, Fla. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the funeral home.
