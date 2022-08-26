Norma “Peggy” Jean (Bryant) Swift, 94 of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 22nd at Stonehill Health Center. Peggy was born on August 24th, 1927, in Clemons, Iowa, daughter of Raymond and Elisa (Helmke) Bryant. To honor Peggy’s life visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where a parish scripture service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022, at the Cathedral of St. Raphael, 231 Bluff Street, with Rev. Dennis J. Quint officiating. Entombment will be in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery Mausoleum.

She was born into the Congregational Christian faith, but throughout her childhood and young adolescent years, was intrigued by the Catholic teachings so shortly after graduating from Clemons High School in 1945, she started her religious training and converted to the Roman Catholic Church. She was joined in marriage to Gerald Swift on May 1, 1948, at St. Mary’s Church in Marshalltown, Iowa. Together they raised nine children and celebrated 68 years of marriage.

