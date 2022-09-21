Mary “Jean” Barry at the age of 70, passed away on June 7th 2022, after a fierce 7 year battle with cancer.
Jean was born on 10/10/1951 to Elizabeth and Donald Barry in Dubuque Iowa. After Jean graduated from Dubuque Senior High in 1969, she went on to earn a bachelor of science in secondary education from the University of Platteville in 1974. She next received an associate degree of nursing from Northeast Iowa Technical Institute in 1982, and later a bachelor of science for nursing from Florida Atlantic University in 2002. She completed a masters of human resource development and administration at Barry University in 1998. She obtained a masters of science from Florida Atlantic University in 2009, and a clinical nurse leader certification in 2015.
Her first nursing job was in the ICU at Jupiter Medical Center in Jupiter, Florida. She eventually moved on to work at the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center. Her career finished with the Palo Alto VA in California as a nurse leader in blind rehabilitation.
She was married twice, and had two Sons, Ryan Beadle and Scott Yuken.
Jean continued to seek higher education during her life, and was very committed to healthy living and exercise. Her favorite exercises were rollerblading and bike riding.
In 2015, Jean was forced to retire due to her fight with cancer. After her initial treatment, she had periods of health that allowed her to enjoy travel, friends, family, and riding her bike.
Jean was predeceased by her parents Elizabeth and Donald, and her brothers, Scott, Donald Jr., and George (Daniel). She is survived by her siblings Linda, Georgie, Margaret, Cheryl, Ellie and Fabian, along with her two sons, Ryan and Scott. She has 3 surviving grandchildren, Sebastian and Stella (Ryan and Marie) and Luna (Scott and Gau).
A graveside internment will take place on Saturday October 1st 2022 at 11:30am at Mt Olivet Cemetery 10556 Military Road, Dubuque, Iowa. A celebration of life will follow at 1pm at Backpocket, 333 E 10th Street.
