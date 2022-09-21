Mary “Jean” Barry at the age of 70, passed away on June 7th 2022, after a fierce 7 year battle with cancer.

Jean was born on 10/10/1951 to Elizabeth and Donald Barry in Dubuque Iowa. After Jean graduated from Dubuque Senior High in 1969, she went on to earn a bachelor of science in secondary education from the University of Platteville in 1974. She next received an associate degree of nursing from Northeast Iowa Technical Institute in 1982, and later a bachelor of science for nursing from Florida Atlantic University in 2002. She completed a masters of human resource development and administration at Barry University in 1998. She obtained a masters of science from Florida Atlantic University in 2009, and a clinical nurse leader certification in 2015.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.