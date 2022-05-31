EARLVILLE, Iowa — Laverne Offerman, 89, of Earlville, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Good Neighbor Home, Manchester, Iowa. Visitation for Laverne will be held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. with Scripture Service at 4 p.m. at Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home in Earlville, Iowa. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Basilica Church in Dyersville, Iowa, with Reverend Martin Obeng officiating. Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Earlville. Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Earlville, is in charge of arrangements.
Laverne was born on November 27, 1932, in Petersburg, Iowa, the son of Art and Kathryn (Quint) Offerman. He graduated from Xavier High School in 1950 where he was Class President. Laverne married Mary Jane Jaeger on May 9, 1953, in Holy Cross, Iowa. Six children were born into this union. He worked over the years farming, driving truck and school bus. Laverne was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Earlville where he ushered for 40 years and was on the Beckman School Board. He enjoyed spending time with his family, he was a loving husband and grandfather. He loved baseball, his horses and playing his accordion. Laverne was a hard worker and a great teacher known for his skill in fixing things. Religion was especially important to Laverne, and he prayed the Rosary every day. Laverne will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Laverne is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mary Jane Offerman of Earlville; children, John (Dianne) Offerman of Wichita Kansas, Dan (Becky) Offerman of Earlville, Susie (Dennis) Scherbring of Manchester, Iowa, Paul Offerman of Kissimmee, Florida, Jim (Penny) Offerman of Dyersville, Iowa, Ken (Melanie) of Asbury, Iowa: fifteen grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren, with two on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Art and Kathryn Offerman; sister Donna (Al) Thier; and brother, Don (Hazel) Offerman.
In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Beckman Catholic High School.
