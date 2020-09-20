EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Beverly J. Henss, age 81, of East Dubuque, completed her earthly journey on Sept. 16, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
To honor Beverly’s life, a public Celebration of Life will be held in Arizona in the spring.
Beverly was born on July 12, 1939, in Dubuque, IA, one of two daughters to John Link, and one of three daughters to Mildred (Bemis) Link. At a young age, Beverly made her way to the runway and the silver screen. She was in the movie “South Pacific”, and enjoyed spending time with some of the biggest names in the industry. Eventually, she came back to the Dubuque to run Siefert’s in Kennedy Mall, and later went on to own her Boutiques in Arizona before retiring. She was also naturally gifted in decorating and interior design. Beverly was always dressed to the tee in the latest fashions. She was very social, always full of sound advice, and beyond generous, but underneath it all; she loved being a grandma and great-grandma most of all. Her love was sincere and never met a challenge it couldn’t overcome. We will miss our beloved Beverly, but we know that she was tired after fighting for years and is now free from all of the pain. Thank you, Beverly, for the example of how a true matriarch should operate in this world and may the peace of the Lord be with you until we meet again.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Beverly include her loving children, Frank Weir, East Dubuque, IL, Sondra Mixdorf, Dubuque, Gloria (Jodi) Rife, Arizona City, AZ, Mark Henss, Phoenix, AZ, and Yvette Cercone, Newport Beach, CA; her adored grandchildren; her five great-grandchildren; her sisters, Candace (Al) Manger, Sun City, AZ, and Mona (Charles) Link, Kailua, HI; her godson, Brad Hingtgen; along with many extended family and friends.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Fred Henss.
Beverly’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque for all of the professional and compassionate care and support.
