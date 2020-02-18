Frank J. Batka Jr., Dubuque, formerly of Des Plaines and Chicago, Ill. — Services: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, Grand Meadows Clubhouse, 5300 Grand Meadows Drive, Asbury, Iowa. Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the clubhouse.
Colin L. Berning, Verona, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 5313 Flad Avenue, Madison, Wis. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Rev. Jerry E. Chase, Dubuque— Services: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, until time of services at the funeral home.
Matthew J. Cottrell, Dubuque — Services: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 1 p.m. Saturday until time of services at the funeral home.
Linda R. Doser, Potosi, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis.
Donald Fischer, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, Church of the Resurrection. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Claire M. Frommelt, Guttenberg, Iowa — Services: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, St. Mary Church, Guttenberg. Visitation: 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the church.
Julie M. Funke, Greeley, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Manchester, Iowa. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester, and from 9:30 to 10:45 Thursday at the church.
Winnifred I. Gordon, Dubuque — Services: 2 p.m. today, Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel, Litchfield, Mich.
Margaret E. Halverson, Waukon, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Waukon.
Harriet Hanson, Waukon, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Waukon. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, until time of services at the church.
John R. Harker, Shullsburg, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, Centenary United Methodist Church, Shullsburg. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Joan M. Kilburg, Bellevue, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today at the church.
Robert C. Kramer, Durango, Iowa, formerly of Cobb, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. today, Peace Lutheran Church, Cobb, Wis. Visitation: After 10 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Edward J. Lightcap, Portland, Ore. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the funeral home.
Mark W. Maiers, Holy Cross, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
Patrick W. McTaggart, Elkader, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Elkader. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Timothy L. Nemmers, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Nancy J. Pregler, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Trinity Church, 1701 Rhomberg Ave. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.
Irma Schumacher, Ames, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, St. John Lutheran Church, St. Donatus, Iowa. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Helene Schoenhard, formerly of Scales Mound, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Holy Trinity Church, Scales Mound. Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today at the church.
George K. Shalabi, Dubuque — Sharing of memories: 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, Freethinkers Hall, 307 Polk St., Sauk City, Wis.
Kathryn E. Umhoefer, Bagley, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, Bethlehem E&R Church, Lancaster, Wis. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Bloomington, Wis., and after 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Terry D. Wedewer, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna, Iowa. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Anna Mae Wiederholt, Hazel Green, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Hazel Green. Visitation: After 10 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Merle Woerdehoff, Edgewood, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, St. Mark Catholic Church, Edgewood. Visitation: 9 a.m. Wednesday until time of services at the church.
Gene P. Zumhoff, Marion, Iowa — Services: Noon Saturday, Feb. 29, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, until time of services at the funeral home.