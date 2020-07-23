CUBA CITY, Wis. — Vernon A. Jansen, 87, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at home.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Church in Kieler, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Services will be live streamed through the funeral home Facebook page. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center in Kieler, where there will be a parish wake service at 3:45 p.m. A second visitation will be from 9-10:15 a.m. Saturday at the church before the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is serving the family.
Vern was born on July 16, 1933, in Kieler, Wisconsin. His parents were Rudy and Anna (Weber) Jansen. After growing up on the farm just outside Kieler, Vern joined and served in the United States Air Force. After returning home, he bought the land and farm from his parents, and he and his new wife, Pat, then raised their own family of five children there. Vern married Patricia (Pat) Margaret Devlin on April 19, 1958, in Dubuque, IA. They were married until Pat’s death from cancer on June 9, 2002. Pat and Vern’s first child, Cheri, had died on March 14, 1980.
Vern loved being an active part of the community and he was very well known throughout the tri-state area. He was a very friendly and outgoing person, and was such a great friend and nice guy to so many. Vern worked at the Dubuque Pack meat packing plant in Dubuque, IA, for 30 years. After retiring, Vern drove school bus for the Hazel Green School District for 20 years. Vern was an exceptional athlete and ball player. He was a member of the Fastpitch Softball Hall of Fame in Dubuque, IA, and a member of the Bowling Hall of Fame in Dickeyville, WI. Vern was also a member of Iowa’s state champion skeet shooting team.
Survivors include his four sons, Vern Thomas Jansen, Kailua, HI, James P. (Kari) Jansen, Beaver Dam, WI, Anthony “Tony” (Joann) Jansen, Hazel Green, WI, and David J. Jansen, Madison, WI; eight grandchildren, Dana (Maurice) Fulton, Derek (fiancee, Ashley Voss) Jansen, Rachel (fiance, Kyle Banigan) Jansen, Jake (Kayla) Jansen, Mikelle Jansen, Madison Jansen, Nicholas Jansen and Nathan Jansen; two brothers-in-law, Tom Hendricks, Cuba City, WI, and John Devlin, Georgia; and four sisters-in-law, Denise Jansen, Hazel Green, WI, Betty Jansen, Madison, WI, Jeanette Jansen, East Dubuque, IL, and Ann Rittenhouse-Page, South Dakota.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Pat; his daughter, Cheryl L. Jansen; one sister, Elvira Hendricks; and three brothers, Bob, Jerry and Al.
Memorials may be sent to 1286 York Rd., Hazel Green, WI, 53811.
