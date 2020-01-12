Laura Ann Gerner, age 96, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully at 10:10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving care giver.
To celebrate Laura’s life, family and friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road, Dubuque, with Fr. Tom Heathershaw officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Laura was born on May 8, 1923, in North Buena Vista, IA, daughter of Anthony and Theresa (Schmidt) Gerner.
She attended grade school in North Buena Vista and her high school years were in Dubuque, Iowa, at Immaculate Conception High School. Laura then went on to two years of college at Arizona State College.
She worked as a secretary to the President of May Seed Company in Ana, Ill., for five years. Laura then returned to Dubuque in 1957, and continued to work as a secretary.
She was a spirited woman who had great compassion for all animals. She was a homemaker and active member of St. Mary’s Church and the Church of the Resurrection. Laura spent many years as a foster grandparent at A.R.C. in Dubuque.
Those left to cherish Laura’s memory include a sister, Regina “Jean” Wortman, Iowa City, IA; a sister-in-law, Rita Gerner, Garber, IA; her nieces, nephews and cousins.
Laura was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers: Marcellus “Marc” (Viola) Gerner, Alphonse and Irven (Marcie) Gerner; and two sisters: Aloysia “Alice” (Louis) Kasel and Colette “Cleo” (Cletus) Oyen; two brothers-in-law, Hugh Kotowske and George Wortman.
Laura’s family would like to thank her long-time care givers and Hospice of Dubuque for their kind and compassionate care of Laura.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among Laura’s favorite charities.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.