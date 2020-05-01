Charlotte R. Danner lived 98 wonderful years, always thinking of others and greeted everyone with a smile. She was well-cared for by her children until she met the Lord at home, on April 27, surrounded by her family.
Private mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at St. Joseph Key West Church, with Rev. Rodney Allers officiating. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
She was born in Farley, Iowa, on December 28, 1921, to Bartholomew & Kathryn (Duffy) Crimmins. She attended St. Joseph’s Key West Elementary School and graduated from St. Columbkille’s High School in 1938.
Charlotte married Joseph A. Danner, Jr., on November 23, 1945, at St. Joseph’s Key West. She worked as a bookkeeper for 20 years for Business Supply Company.
She was an active member of St. Joseph’s Key West Church, where she served on several boards and committees throughout her life and was still active with the Renew Group that she enjoyed. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America #1287, served as grand regent, Dubuque Serra Club, Theresians of Dubuque, Associates of the Presentation Sisters and the ACCW, where she served as past president. She also volunteered at Mercy Hospital, Power of Prayer, Lantern Center and with Hospice of Dubuque. Awards received were the Governor’s Award, St. Columbkille’s Alumni Award, Our Lady of Good Council Award and Hospice Volunteer of the Year in 1995.
With all her activities, she always kept family first, attending family events and supporting her grandchildren in their activities.
Charlotte is survived by Kathy Petitgout, East Dubuque, IL, Joe (Vicki) Danner, III, Dubuque, Kris (Jeff) Clough, Largo, FL, Janet (Rod) Farrey, Dubuque, Judy (Mike) Meyer, Dubuque, Carol (Mike) McMullen, Cascade. 17 grandchildren, Beth Petitgout, Andy Petitgout, Lisa (Earnest) Stevenson, Jennifer (AJ) Gorrell, Gretchen (Chad) Steines, Laura (Travis) Gleason, Ben (Holly Jonsson) Clough, Matt (Maddie) Farrey, Dave (Karina) Farrey, Greg (Thais) Farrey, Michael (Sarah Asare) Farrey, Debbie (Jason) Ohrt, Nick (Meghan) Meyer, Dan (Lisa Nguyen) Meyer, Megan (Casey) Redmond, Nate McMullen, Morgan McMullen; 20 great grandchildren, Maya Danner, Malik Stevenson, Macy Stevenson, Aidan Gorrell, Molly Gorrell, Caitlyn Steines, Dylan Steines, John Paul Gleason, Quintin Gleason, Anna Charlotte Gleason, Ana Clara Farrey, Rosalie Farrey, Austin Ohrt, Emmaleigh Ohrt, Brady Ohrt, Gannon Ohrt, Charlotte Ohrt, Harrison Meyer, Graham Meyer and Elsie Rose Redmond.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, on May 21, 1980; a grandson Luke Petitgout, in 1986; son-in-law Mike Petitgout, in 2011. Her siblings, Doloras (Bill) Hendricks, Donald (Mary) Crimmins, Jean (Quinten) Foust, Mary (Emil) Danner and Walter “Bub” (Shirley) Crimmins. In-Laws, Catherine (Harry) Thielen, Marquerite Yourell, Harold (Arlene) Danner, Harriet (Paul) Meyers and John Danner.
We want to thank DD, Jess, Minerva, granddaughter Maya and hospice nurse Kristin for their great care.
Cards and memorials may be sent to 2 Julien Dubuque Drive, #14, Dubuque, IA 52003.