GALENA, Ill. — Nadane J. Bussan 95, of Galena, IL passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Midwest Medical Center, Galena. A funeral mass will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at St. Michaels Catholic Church, Galena, and where friends may gather after 10 AM until the time of mass. The burial will be in the church cemetery. She was born December 26, 1926, in Elizabeth, IL the daughter of Harry and Vivian (Barnett) Bergstresser. Nadane graduated from Galena High School with the class of 1944. She was married in Galena to LeRoy Bussan in 1944, and he preceded her in death on April 26, 1997.

She worked various jobs throughout the Galena area, including Millhouse Hardware, McCoy Insurance, where she retired, and the Belvedere Mansion as a tour guide in her retirement.

