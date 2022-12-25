GALENA, Ill. — Nadane J. Bussan 95, of Galena, IL passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Midwest Medical Center, Galena. A funeral mass will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at St. Michaels Catholic Church, Galena, and where friends may gather after 10 AM until the time of mass. The burial will be in the church cemetery. She was born December 26, 1926, in Elizabeth, IL the daughter of Harry and Vivian (Barnett) Bergstresser. Nadane graduated from Galena High School with the class of 1944. She was married in Galena to LeRoy Bussan in 1944, and he preceded her in death on April 26, 1997.
She worked various jobs throughout the Galena area, including Millhouse Hardware, McCoy Insurance, where she retired, and the Belvedere Mansion as a tour guide in her retirement.
Nadane was a horse lover her entire life and had many exciting stories. In her later years, she enjoyed visiting friends and family, the occasional game of euchre, and playing games with her grandchildren.
She enjoyed being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her children, James (Nancy) Bussan, Mark Bussan, Julie Bussan, Roy Bussan, Diane Edmonds, and Todd (Tracey) Bussan, and her many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her stepfather, Roundy Barnett, her husband, a son-in-law, Chuck Edmonds, and a brother, Truman Bergstresser.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Midwest Senior Care, Dr. Vandigo, and the entire Midwest Medical Center staff. Your care and kindness will never be forgotten.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.