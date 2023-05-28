John F. Bechen, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, May 29, John and Sandy’s home.

George H. Harbaugh, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 29, Morris Funeral Home, Guttenberg. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Guttenberg.

