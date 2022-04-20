Kenneth A. Clemen, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Mark M. Dalsing, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 7:45 p.m. today, with a parish wake service at 7:45 p.m., Church of the Nativity. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 21, at the church.
Myron E. Guritz Jr., McGregor, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 22, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, McGregor, and from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23, First Congregational Church, McGregor. Celebration of life: 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Ardella M. Helle, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Eric T. Heller, Fayetteville, Ark. — Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23, St. Francis de Sales, Hazel Green, Wis. Celebration of life: Following service Saturday at Banfield’s Swiss Haus, Cuba City, Wis.
Richard B. Hyde, Elkader, Iowa — Masonic service: 7 p.m. Friday, April 22, Masonic Temple, Elkader. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, Bethany Lutheran Church, Elkader. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Zelda G. Miller, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 21, Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester, Iowa. Service: 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Michael R. Plein, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 22, and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Charlene M. Riniker, New Vienna, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 21, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna.
Anna M. Rothmeyer, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona; and 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 21, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Monona. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.