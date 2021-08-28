funeral services Funeral services Telegraph Herald Aug 28, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bobbi Alpers, Maquoketa, Iowa — Celebration of life: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, The Bistro at Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.Jolene M. Bastian, Hanover, Ill. — Celebration of life: 10 a.m. today, United Methodist Church, Hanover.Donald S. Carroll, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, Garrity Funeral Home, Prairie du Chien. Service: 11 a.m. Sept. 11 at the funeral home.Kay H. Hammer, Apple River, Ill. — Visitation: 11:30 to 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, St. Michael’s Church, Galena, Ill. Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church.Shannon Hammer, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 4:30 to 6 p.m. today, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.William R. Hottenstein, Dubuque — Celebration of life: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, Blackhawk Pavilion, Galena (Ill.) Recreation Park.Thomas A. Joyce, Monona, Iowa — Gathering: 2 to 5 p.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, Bloomington, Wis.Glenna Kueter, Dubuque — Memorial Mass: 10 a.m. today, St. Joseph Church, Bellevue, Iowa.Joan Lickteig, Dubuque — Visitation: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. today, Church of the Resurrection. Funeral service: 1:30 p.m. today at the church.Mary E. O’Malley-Zoll, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.Patti Rohn, Peosta, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, Church of the Resurrection.Steven Stanfley, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Lancaster Congregational Church. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.Maurice H. Sturm, Dubuque — Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.Robert M. Vondran, Monticello, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Raphael Cathedral, Dubuque. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today New Dubuque restaurant to offer healthy eating option for residents Prep football: Rams handle city rival Tornado watch issued for 5 local counties A life remembered: North Buena Vista man made his mark quietly Home in rural East Dubuque destroyed by fire