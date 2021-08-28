Bobbi Alpers, Maquoketa, Iowa — Celebration of life: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, The Bistro at Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.

Jolene M. Bastian, Hanover, Ill. — Celebration of life: 10 a.m. today, United Methodist Church, Hanover.

Donald S. Carroll, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, Garrity Funeral Home, Prairie du Chien. Service: 11 a.m. Sept. 11 at the funeral home.

Kay H. Hammer, Apple River, Ill. — Visitation: 11:30 to 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, St. Michael’s Church, Galena, Ill. Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

Shannon Hammer, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 4:30 to 6 p.m. today, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.

William R. Hottenstein, Dubuque — Celebration of life: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, Blackhawk Pavilion, Galena (Ill.) Recreation Park.

Thomas A. Joyce, Monona, Iowa — Gathering: 2 to 5 p.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, Bloomington, Wis.

Glenna Kueter, Dubuque — Memorial Mass: 10 a.m. today, St. Joseph Church, Bellevue, Iowa.

Joan Lickteig, Dubuque — Visitation: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. today, Church of the Resurrection. Funeral service: 1:30 p.m. today at the church.

Mary E. O’Malley-Zoll, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

Patti Rohn, Peosta, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, Church of the Resurrection.

Steven Stanfley, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Lancaster Congregational Church. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.

Maurice H. Sturm, Dubuque — Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.

Robert M. Vondran, Monticello, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Raphael Cathedral, Dubuque.

Recommended for you