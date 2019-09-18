LA MOTTE, Iowa — Cornelius James “Jimmy” Bradley, 93, of La Motte, Iowa, passed away on September 15, 2019, at Ennoble Manor.
Visitation will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road in Dubuque, where a funeral service will follow, with Pastor Paul Gammelin officiating. Burial will follow services at Dubuque Memorial Gardens.
He was born on August 17, 1926, in Dubuque, the son of Gordon and Belle (May) Bradley. He married Lois Ann Bormann on April 29, 1951, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in La Motte, and together they had three children.
Jimmy farmed all his life in Jackson County. He enjoyed spending time in his shop, but most of all, he was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Lois Ann; two children, Dennis (Sharon) Bradley, of La Motte, and Douglas (Renee) Bradley, of Bellevue, Iowa; two grandchildren, Dallas (Ben) Urbain and Rebecca (Jake) Kilburg; two step-grandchildren, Audra Ernst and Adam Stark; six great-grandchildren, Lilly, Colten, Nathan, Caden, Tatum and Josie; and a brother, Richard Bradley.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Dixie Clasen (and her husband, Rick Clasen); and siblings, Gordon Bradley and Evelyn Smith.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established.
The family would like to thank Ennoble Manor Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque for all their wonderful care and kindness they gave to Jimmy.