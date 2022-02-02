MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — Eva M. Delp, 95, of Mount Carroll, died on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Law-Jones Funeral Home Eastland in Lanark, where services will follow. Burial will take place in Lanark Cemetery.

