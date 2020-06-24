PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Bonita “Bonnie” L. Fuller, age 75, of Prairie du Chien, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in LaCrosse, WI.
She was born January 20, 1945, in Plymouth, WI, the daughter of Ronald and Wilhemina (Grabanski) Johnson. She married Dennis Fuller August 29, 1964, at St. Gabriel’s Church of the Holy Family Parish. Together, they owned and operated the Sawmill Saloon in Prairie du Chien for over 40 years. Bonnie was also very active in “Hooking for Hope,” an annual fishing tournament for breast cancer awareness.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Dennis; her daughters, Kelly (Dan) Steiger and Michelle (Jeff) Warne; her son, Barron (Becky) Fuller; her sister, Marlene Maas; her brother-in-law, Bruce Bowles; her sister-in-law, Susan Johnson; and her grandchildren, Nicholas, Sammy, Tyler, and Jamie.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Merlynn Johnson; her sister, Karen Bowles; and her brother-in-law, John Maas.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Gabriel’s Church of the Holy Family Parish, Msgr. Charles Stoetzel officiating, with burial in the Calvary Cemetery, both in Prairie du Chien. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass.