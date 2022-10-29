Eric A. Guptail, age 35, a resident of Dubuque, Iowa, formerly of Kenosha, Wis., died Sunday October 23rd, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa.

Eric was born in Kenosha on July 3rd , 1987 to Gerald “Jerry” and Sharon (Weglarek) Guptail. Eric was educated in Kenosha having attended Holy Rosary Grade School and graduated from Bradford High School. He then attended UW-Platteville and graduated with a BS in Marketing and Human Resources. On July 20th , 2013, he married Emily Seitz. They have one son together, Aiden, born August 2nd , 2016, but they later divorced. He was employed as an IT Security Analyst for CVS and IBM.

