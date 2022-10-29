Eric A. Guptail, age 35, a resident of Dubuque, Iowa, formerly of Kenosha, Wis., died Sunday October 23rd, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa.
Eric was born in Kenosha on July 3rd , 1987 to Gerald “Jerry” and Sharon (Weglarek) Guptail. Eric was educated in Kenosha having attended Holy Rosary Grade School and graduated from Bradford High School. He then attended UW-Platteville and graduated with a BS in Marketing and Human Resources. On July 20th , 2013, he married Emily Seitz. They have one son together, Aiden, born August 2nd , 2016, but they later divorced. He was employed as an IT Security Analyst for CVS and IBM.
Eric loved to fish, hunt, and was also an avid cook. He liked to cheer for the Green Bay Packers as well as the Marquette basketball and Badger football teams. Eric was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Dubuque, IA. He volunteered with Big Brothers and Big Sisters and was also involved at the local Humane Society.
He is survived by his parents of Kenosha, one son, Aiden Guptail of Dubuque, two brothers Daniel (Brianna) Guptail of Memphis, TN, and Matthew Guptail of Stevens Point, WI. Aunts, uncles and cousins further survive him.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00AM on Saturday October 29th , 2022, at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church (corner of 22nd Avenue and 45th Street) in Kenosha. There will be no visitation. Attendees are asked to meet at the church prior to the Mass. Burial will follow at St. Casimir’s Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Humane Society or the Boys and Girls Club would be appreciated.
