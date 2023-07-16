Vincent E. Decker, Dubuque — Wake service: 12:45 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. today at the funeral home. Mass of Christian burial: 10:20 a.m. Monday, July 17, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Key West.
Steven M. Diskin, Galena, Ill. — Graveside service: 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 17, St. Michael Catholic Church cemetery, Galena.
Amy M. Driscoll, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 17, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Martin R. Erner, Hanover, Ill. — Parish prayer service: 2:30 p.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home, and from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Monday, July 17, Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Menominee. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Nicholas J. Ernzen, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: 4 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Marjorie E. Granahan, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
William L. Kessler, Cuba City, Wis. — Parish Rosary service: 1:40 p.m. today, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. today at the funeral home, and 9 to 10:15 a.m. Monday, July 17, St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Donald J. Koopmann, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road.
Leo H. Wegmann, Delhi, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 6 p.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester; and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, July 17, St. John Catholic Church, Delhi. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.