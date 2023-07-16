Vincent E. Decker, Dubuque — Wake service: 12:45 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. today at the funeral home. Mass of Christian burial: 10:20 a.m. Monday, July 17, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Key West.

Steven M. Diskin, Galena, Ill. — Graveside service: 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 17, St. Michael Catholic Church cemetery, Galena.

Recommended for you