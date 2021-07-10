Wilma L. Clausen, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 12, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bellevue. Services: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Elizabeth A. Heims, Dyersville, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Rick Klinkhammer, Balltown, Iowa — Celebration of life: 1 to 6 p.m. today, Balltown Lion’s Pavilion.
Frederick I. Phelps, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, First Congregational Church, McGregor, Iowa. Services: 11 a.m. today at the church.
William C. Portz, Spragueville, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Springbrook, Iowa. Services: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Merrel H. Schnieders, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 11, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 12, Immaculate Conception Church, Masonville, Iowa.
Clarence V. Weber, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 11, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill.