Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Mary A. Baker, Bloomington, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Bloomington.
Margaret Cloos-Mueller, Springbrook, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Springbrook. Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
John B. Drexler, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Kevin T. McDermott, Monticello, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Monticello.
Eddie L. Poppe, Hudson, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service-West Ridgeway location, Waterloo, Iowa, and at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, St. Mary of Mt. Carmel, Waterloo. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Rosemary M. Rahe, Dyersville, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19,
St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Helen E. Ruroden, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona.
Kathy A. Stahr, Sherrill, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, Church of the Resurrection, Dubuque.
James H. Thurman, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill.
Helen M. Vosberg, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler, Wis. Services: 11 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Church, Kieler.
Leo W. Werner, Scales Mound, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, Holy Trinity Cemetery, Scales Mound.