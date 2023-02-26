FRANKENMUTH, Mich. — Daniel “Dan” Ray Dunham, 82, passed away February 17, 2023 in Saginaw, Michigan.
He was a native Iowan, born on September 10, 1940, in Aplington and spent his youth in Waterloo where he graduated from West Waterloo High in 1958. He went on to attend State College of Iowa from 1958-1963 majoring in Physical Education and Social Studies. During college, he was married to his beautiful and loving wife, Bonnie (Dick) Dunham. As a youth, Dan spent much time on his grandfather’s farm where he developed his keen interest in hunting and fishing which ultimately led to his life-long passion for conservationism. He also participated in wrestling and football, both in high school and the collegiate level, and was the nucleus for his coaching career. Dan’s teaching career in Physical Education spanned thirty-six years, starting at Jesup High School, after which he moved to Dubuque and taught at Senior High School and Hempstead High School. He received his Master’s Degree in Education, emphasis in Special Education, from Loras College in 1987 and was an advocate for youth with special needs and a volunteer for many Special Olympic events. During his tenure as head varsity wrestling coach (thirty-five years) he mentored forty-eight state medal winners, including seven State Champions. Eight of his wrestlers went on to be NCAA All Americans, and one became a three-time State Champion and NCAA Division I Champion. His coaching honors included Class 3A State Coach of the Year (1996), Iowa High school Wrestling Hall of Fame (1999), and he was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame (2012). Dan also served as an Assistant Football Coach for over 30 years. His devotion to sports and his compassion for being a youth role model positively impacted the lives of many of his students and athletes. Dan, additionally, dedicated his life to volunteering within his community. He committed his time to teaching hunter safety (thirty-five years), was a member of Ducks Unlimited, The Izaak Walton League, and Pheasants Forever where he served as the Dubuque Chapter President from 1992-1995. He was also inducted into the Pheasants Forever National Hall of Fame (2010) and received the award for the Top 25 Pioneering Volunteers for National Pheasants Forever and twice, received the Iowa Governor’s Volunteer Award.
Dan is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie (Dick) Dunham; sister, Judy Robb; children, David (Christine) Dunham and Douglas Dunham; grandchildren, Nick (Jennifer) Jones, David Dunham, Emily Dunham, Kaylyn (Chad) Welsh, and Hannah Dunham; and four great-grandchildren.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Ann Dunham, and a brother-in-law, Gordon Robb.
A memorial celebration will be planned for Dan in the coming months, and family will be sharing information of Facebook/social media.
Contributions will be accepted in his name to the Dan Dunham Youth Heritage Days, Dubuqueland PF, 15969 Woodmoor Dr., Dubuque, IA 52002.
The family was assisted with these arrangements by the Ransford Collon Funeral Home of Caro. Friends may share memories, thoughts, and prayers online at www.RansfordCollon.com.
