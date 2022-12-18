Elmer Harter was born on August 31, 1934, on a farm to Serenus and Tilly Harter in Petersburg, Iowa. Elmer died peacefully with his family at his side on December 15, 2022, at the age of 88.
Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, December 18th, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a catholic service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Private family burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery with honors by the Dubuque Marine Corps League.
Elmer married Connie Maus on July 18, 1963. They were married for 59 years prior to her passing on May 1, 2022. Elmer worked at Sears for 20 years. Elmer was most proud of his Car Wash business. He built, owned, and operated 4 Car Washes in Dubuque and Madison area.
Elmer was 88 years young! He was a fun adventurous man that worked so hard and played even harder. He could fix anything! Elmer lived his life to the fullest. He loved boating, fishing, snowmobiling, and riding his scooter. Elmer loved playing Euchre and Blackjack and going to Vegas often. Nothing stopped him from having a good time. Often being the last one to leave a party. We will miss him greatly.
He is survived by his children: Angie Harter (Michael Boever), Julie Schmit (Rick Schmit), and Jeff Harter. Five grandsons; Tyler, Logan, Colton, Tate and Max. He is also survived by his brother Joe (Joan) Harter; sisters Jane (Peter) Oberbroeckling and Dorothy Ludwig; sister-in-law Clara (Henry) Harter; brothers-in-law Rick (Ginny) Maus, Ron (Hope) Maus, and Gary (Christa) Maus.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Connie, brother Henry Harter and a sister Alice Digman. Brothers-in-law: Bill Ludwig, Ralph Digman, and Gary Maus.
