Ronald Doerr, 76, of Dubuque, died Friday, November 6, 2020, at ManorCare Health Services in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 2 until 6 p.m. Sunday November 8, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Please respect our current social distancing requirements. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Ronald’s family.
The Funeral Service for Ronald will be 10 a.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery. Full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #6. The service will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Ronald was born July 23, 1944, in Dubuque, the son of George and Pearl Hartmann Doerr. On April 10,1966, he married Camillia Sheridan in Orlando, Florida. They were blessed with 53 years.
He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving during the Vietnam War from 1962 until 1966.
Ron was not a handyman, he was not mechanically minded, but he sure could shoot some pheasants. He also enjoyed playing euchre at the Lifetime Center every week. Ron was a frustrated fan of the Minnesota Vikings and enjoyed watching NASCAR, specifically Jeff Gordon. He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to be outside.
Survivors include his loving wife, Camillia Doerr, of Dubuque; one son, Jeff (Theresa) Doerr, of Dubuque; four granddaughters, Kinsey, Kendall, Rory and Callie; one honorary grandson, Max Huss; son-in-law, Jason Lustberg, of St. Louis; one sister, Carol Brimeyer; and a sister-in-law, Sally Doerr, of Dubuque; a goddaughter, Amber Bastian, of Dubuque; and a godson, Brian Reiter, of Minneapolis.
He is preceded in death by one daughter, Jill Lusterberg; three brothers, Robert, Merlin and Edward; and one sister, Lavonne Marshall.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Ronald’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.