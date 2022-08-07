ZWINGLE, Iowa — Euguene J. Foust, Sr. 93, of Zwingle, our beloved Dad, father-in-law, and Papa, completed his earthly journey Thursday, August 4th, 2022 at Bethany Home in Dubuque.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 8th, 2022, at St. Joseph Key West Church with Msgr. Thomas Toale Officiating. Burial will be in Assumption Catholic Church Cemetery, Sylvia Switch. Visitation to honor Gene’s life will be from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, August 7th, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a prayer service will be held at 4:45 p.m. by Deacon John Stierman.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.