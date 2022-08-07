ZWINGLE, Iowa — Euguene J. Foust, Sr. 93, of Zwingle, our beloved Dad, father-in-law, and Papa, completed his earthly journey Thursday, August 4th, 2022 at Bethany Home in Dubuque.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 8th, 2022, at St. Joseph Key West Church with Msgr. Thomas Toale Officiating. Burial will be in Assumption Catholic Church Cemetery, Sylvia Switch. Visitation to honor Gene’s life will be from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, August 7th, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a prayer service will be held at 4:45 p.m. by Deacon John Stierman.
Gene was born August 14, 1928, in rural Zwingle, seventh of Henrietta (Pancratz) and Rudolph Foust’s eight children. He attended Buncombe School, graduating at 8th grade.
Gene met Geri Dunne, the love of his life, in the blackberry patch on the Dunne family farm in Andrew, IA. Gene and Geri married August 14, 1950, at St. John’s Church in Andrew. They celebrated their 50th Anniversary in 2000. Geri died November 23, 2009.
Shortly after they married, the Army sent Gene to Germany during the Korean War. After returning from the service, Gene and Geri were lifelong Dubuque County residents. Gene was a dairy, hog, and beef farmer; he was also an Occo and Yoder feed sales representative. He was a self-starter who believed in an honest day’s work.
Gene appreciated the importance of family and friendships. Gene and Geri enjoyed gardening, fishing vacations in MN and WI, and dancing at Melody Mills. Gene also enjoyed playing Euchre and poker with his in-laws. He could always bring a smile to the face of anyone lucky enough to spend a little time with him. His friendly spirit and hearty laugh will always be remembered.
Those left behind to cherish memories of Gene include sons Euguene Jr.(aka: Jim, Gene) (wife Sharon Collins-Bradley), Gary (Colleen), Duane (Brenda); daughters Dina (Dan) Seifert, and Tressa (Martin) Manders; grandsons Sean (Shelly), Thad, and Jamin (Emilie) Foust; Kyle (Nicole) and Kristin Manders; granddaughters Dr. Desirae (Wayne) Wheatcraft, Cassandra (Justin) Birdd, Lindsay (Matthew) Johnson, Trisha (Dan) Petersen, and Bethany (Tyson) Steel; and step-grandchildren Brian (Kim), Mark (Kerry) and Jeff (Rachel) Bradley. Gene is also survived by in-laws Mary Foust and Marie (Bob) Dierks, former daughter-in-law Ann Foust, & former grand-daughter-in-law Brenda Willenbring Foust.; 25 great grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Euguene was preceded in death by his wife Geri, their son Calvin, Gene’s parents, father- and mother-in-law James & Catherine Dunne; sisters Emily (Howard) Herron, Janet (Al) Kemp, Joan (Leo) Arensdorf; brothers Martin (in infancy), John (Florence, Gen), Quinten (Jean), and Carlos Foust; brothers-in-law Martin (Marie) and Bill (Phyllis) Dunne; and very special friend Cecilia Gavin.
Gene’s family greatly appreciate and give thanks for Bethany Home staff and Hospice of Dubuque for their compassionate care of Gene. Their sincere gentleness and kind hearts truly made a difference, which we will never forget.
