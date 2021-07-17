HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Jolene M. Stienstra, 55, of Hazel Green, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at UnityPoint Hospital in Dubuque, IA, after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 19th, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Hazel Green, WI, with Fr. Peter Auer officiating. Burial will be in the St. Francis de Sales Church Cemetery in Hazel Green, WI. Family & friends may call from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 18th, at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI; also on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, is serving the family.
Jolene was born on September 21, 1965, to Charlie & Phyllis (Wiegman) Hoppman in Hazel Green, WI.
She worked for Eaton Manufacturing in Hanover, IL, a manager for Southwest Mart in Hazel Green, WI, Tri State Auto Auction in Cuba City, WI, and later had worked for over 20 years for Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as a data analysis processor. She had also worked for various local supper clubs: The Wigwam Bar & Grill, Longbranch, The Kall Inn, 3 Mile House, 7 Hearts and Hoppy’s Bar & Grill.
Jolene enjoyed camping, golfing, ranger riding, shopping, pool days but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Jolene had a heart of gold and would do anything to help a friend. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Jolene is survived by her daughter, Jenna (fiancé, Jesse Bartell), of Hazel Green, WI; special friend, Gary Budden, of Cuba City, WI; a grand-pup, Chloe; 6 siblings: Joe (Sue) Hoppman, of Kieler, WI, Chuck (Joni) Hoppman, of East Dubuque, IL, Julie (Norman) Kearney, Steve (Deb) Hoppman, Paula (Wade) Myers and Chris Hoppman, all of Hazel Green, WI; former husband, Kevin Stienstra, of Benton, WI; along with aunts, uncles and many nieces, nephews & cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie & Phyllis Hoppman; a niece, Haley Myers; in-laws, Bill & Sandy Stienstra; and a sister-in-law, Susan Stienstra.
In lieu of plants & flowers, a Jolene M. Stienstra Memorial Fund has been established. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com
The family would like to thank Dr. Mark E.Hermann, Dr. Tony N. Heiar and all of the medical oncology team at Grand River Medical Group for the compassionate care given to Jolene and her family.