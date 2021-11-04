Catherine A. Wills Telegraph Herald Nov 4, 2021 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CUBA CITY, Wis. — Catherine A. Wills, 90, of Cuba City, died on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City.A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cuba City. Burial will be in St. Rose Church Cemetery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cuba-city-wis Grant-county-wis Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Company plans new Kwik Trip in Platteville Man charged with murder of Grant County woman Man charged with murder of Grant County woman Kenneth F. Schmerbach Jr. Local law enforcement reports