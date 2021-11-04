CUBA CITY, Wis. — Catherine A. Wills, 90, of Cuba City, died on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cuba City. Burial will be in St. Rose Church Cemetery.

