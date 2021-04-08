Michael “Mike” V. Demmer, 59, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.
Visitation will be Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The Memorial Service for Michael will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, with Deacon Steve Whiteman officiating.
Mike was born February 1, 1962, in Dubuque, the son of Vernon “Vern” A. and Mary Lee (Bertling) Demmer. On May 7, 2008, he married Kim Mayfield in Roswell, NM.
He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1980.
Mike was a semi truck driver and loved traveling and exploring the United States. He enjoyed riding his Honda Goldwing and Harley Sportster, raising big cats and exotic animals, and cooking.
Survivors include his wife, Kim Demmer, of Dubuque; his father, Vern Demmer of Dubuque; one brother, Jeff (Angie) Demmer, of Dubuque; three sisters, Beth “Betsy” (Gary) Oelerich, Janis (Steve) Kopp and Dina (Dave) Muntz, all of Dubuque; and many loving nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Lee Demmer, on February 14, 2010; and two nieces.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque for the care they provided Mike.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial contributions to the Michael Demmer Memorial Fund.
