BERNARD, Iowa — Joseph (Joe) Clifford Bertling, also known as Joe Bert, age 31, of Bernard, Iowa passed away on July 27 2022 as a result of injuries sustained from an accident on July 23rd.
Joe was born on November 22, 1990 in Dubuque, Iowa. The son of Clifford Bertling & Jean (Tekippe) Lake.
He is survived by his parents, a sister, Liz (Joe) Schroeder of Cedar Rapids, niece, Elliana, & nephew, Jackson. Maternal grandmother, Janet Tekippe of Sherrill. Survived by numerous Aunts, Uncles, cousins and many extended family friends.
Preceded in death by his Grandparents, Harold & Evelyn Bertling & Joe Tekippe: Uncle Jim Tekippe.
Joe owned and operated Bertling Pumping & Custom Application. Joe had an exceptional work ethic and was always there to lend a helping hand. He touched many lives with his generosity. He took it upon himself to make sure that the annual Fourth of July celebration in Bernard was a huge success. He loved the Green Bay Packers, Iowa Hawkeyes, Nascar & John Deere Tractors.
Loved by many and will forever be missed. His giving will continue as Joe was an organ donor.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established at Joe Bertling Memorial at Dupaco Community Credit Union
A celebration of life is going to be held at the Bernard Commercial Club on Friday, August 12, 2022, starting at 5 pm.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to the staff at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids & the Iowa Donor Network.
