DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Modesta Koerperich, 100, of Dyersville, Iowa, formerly of Farley, Iowa, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2020, at MercyOne Senior Care in Dyersville, Iowa.
Visitation for Modesta will be held from 3 to 7 p.m.today at Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa. A prayer service will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Anyone wishing to send memorials may send them to Reiff Funeral Home, Attn: Modesta Koerperich Family, PO Box 99, Farley, Iowa, 52046. Social distancing will be followed, as recommended by federal and state guidelines. Face masks are required to attend the visitation.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Modesta at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farley, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller officiating. Burial will be held at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Farley.
Modesta was born on September 30, 1920, in Rickardsville, Iowa, daughter of Louis and Margaret (Hess) Freiburger. She received her education from St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Rickardsville. On September 30, 1941, she was united in Marriage to Francis J. Koerperich. He preceded her in death on November 6, 1988. The couple farmed together in the rural Bankston area for many years.
Modesta was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, and St. Joseph’s Altar and Rosary Society. Modesta loved to play bingo with her friends. She was a wonderful and devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother who will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her son, Eldon (Susan) Koerperich, of Farley, Iowa; daughter-in-law, Ellen McDermott-Koerperich, of Placid, IA; son-in-law, Paul Ernzen, of Epworth, IA; 6 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a sister-in-law, Joan Koerperich, of Dubuque, IA.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Ronnie Koerperich; her daughter, Rose Mary Ernzen; 3 brothers; 5 sisters; 1 sister-in-law; and two grandchildren, Brian and Lori.
