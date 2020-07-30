Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Richard W. Conrad, Earlville, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Earlville. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Earlville.
Donald L. Cornish, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road.
Sister Dolores M. Kramer, BVM, Carmel Drive, Dubuque — Mass of Christian Burial: 10:45 a.m. Friday, July 31, Marian Hall Chapel.
Ralph L. Rolling, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road.
William M. Schneider, Savanna, Ill. — Celebration of life: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Mount Carroll, Ill.
Carol Ann Smith, Dubuque — Graveside services: 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, Holy Family, New Melleray Cemetery.
Denver C. Traum Jr., Mount Carroll, Ill. — Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Mount Carroll. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.