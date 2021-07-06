PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Thomas M. Zeeh, 31, of Prairie du Chien, died on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
A memorial gathering will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 9, at the Garrity Funeral Home Chapel in Prairie du Chien.
