Where do we start to tell you the story of Judy Menadue in so few words, but we are going to try.
She was born to Chuck and Rosie Tuthill on June 17, 1954, in Galesburg, Ill. She shared her life with three sisters, Cathy (and Bob Brackett), Sandy Clague, Nancy Smith, and her baby brother, David (Tammy Tuthill).
Judy was a classy lady and she loved to shop! Judy never left her house without her makeup on, hair done, and her Downtown Brown lipstick neatly applied, (of course with matching jewelry, purse and shoes). This was important to Judy how she presented to others. Judy devoted over two decades to Walmart and her colleagues there. She had recently retired in 2019.
Judy married Charlie Menadue on August 29, 1997. They shared 22 years of marriage in their yellow bungalow in Dubuque, Iowa. Her pride and joy were her two children, Joel and Jessica Hinerichsen. Judy loved being a mom, and into adulthood, their best friend. The icing on the cake were her three grandchildren, Maddie Funk, Chloe and Michael Hinerichsen. Grammy Judy loved them beyond belief, and was so proud of who they were becoming in their lives. She was their biggest “cheerleader.” Judy loved her dogs, Lambeau, Stella and Sullivan. She was known as the crazy corgi lady. She had corgi everything! Shoes, purses and bags, car seat covers, blankets, clothes etc. You name it, she had it. They are so going to miss her chitchatting with them in her doggie baby talk, lol!
In the spring, Judy’s deck was alive with BIG containers of beautiful flowers, arranged so perfectly so you could see them from the kitchen table. She was a good cook with a pantry you could eat from for six months without going to the store for staple items. She could whip up the best nacho dip, coffee cake, or a wonderful roast in her crockpot. Judy loved her coffee, The Beatles, making wreaths, had quick wit and a great sense of humor, loved playing games with her family, and had a secret love for Snoop Dogg!
We sure are going to miss just being together. Our lives are forever changed. Even in her passing Judy was a giver as a tissue and organ donor. We could write on and on about our Judy. She was one of a kind and she was ours. With heavy hearts we have to say goodbye, but you will live on and on and on in our Hearts. This is just a little glimpse into the life of the wonderful lady we had the privilege to call, Mom, Wife, Sister, Aunt, Grammy, friend!
Judy Ann Menadue passed away on May 5, 2020, in Dubuque.