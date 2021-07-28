Ann A. Andracchio, 98, of Dubuque, died on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, where a Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m.

Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home & Crematory, of Dubuque, is assisting the family.

Tags

Recommended for you