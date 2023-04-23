Kenneth A. Welter, 59, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023, at his home in Dubuque, Iowa,
Visitation for Kenny will be held from 2 to 8 p.m., Monday, April 24, 2023, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta. Friends may also call after 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Services for Kenny will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Peosta, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Burial will be held at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque, Iowa.
He was born December 1, 1963, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Donald and Shirley (Miller) Welter. He received his education at St. John the Baptist Catholic School and is a 1982 graduate of Western Dubuque High School. He was employed as a Mold Technician at Berry Global in Peosta for 35 years.
Kenny was always on the go. He loved duck and turkey hunting, fising, and his Elk hunting trips to Colorado with his buddies. He enjoyed camping trips at Bloody Run, and his annual swap meets in Jefferson, WI. He was a national champion in Tae Kwon-Do. Kenny was a lifelong Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan. He was a fan of classic cars, especially his ‘56 Chevy and ‘73 Camaro. Kenny enjoyed stock car races. He had an infectious smile, beautiful eyes, and a great sense of humor. He loved nothing more than spending time with his daughters and grandchildren.
He is survived by his daughter Tanya Welter (Blake Andresen) and their children Alaina Stackis and Branson Andresen and daughter Tabatha Schoenberger and her son Ace Schoenberger, all of Dubuque, IA;his eight siblings, Kim (Mark) Willis of Farley, IA, Kathy (Jim) Mackedanz of Dubuque, IA, Karen (David) Robertson of Urbandale, IA, Kevin (Janice) Welter, Kent (Cindy) Welter both of Farley, IA, Kurt Welter of Dubuque, IA, Kelly (Tanya) Welter of Graf, IA and Kris (Dave) Koutsky of Milan, IL.
