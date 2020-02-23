LA MOTTE, Iowa — Virgil Gordon Bradley, 74, of La Motte, passed away in peace on February 19, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 24, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Ave., Dubuque, with Rev. Loren Shellabarger officiating. Family and friends may gather after 9 a.m. Monday until time of service at the church. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. today at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Burial will occur in Dubuque Memorial Gardens.
Virgil was born in Zwingle, Iowa, the son of Dorothy and Gordon Bradley. He was the oldest of five children and grew up working on his parents’ farm. He attended school at East Saint Joe’s, a one-room schoolhouse until the eighth grade; and graduated in 1963 at Senior High School. After high school, he and his best friend Donnie Schmitt joined the Iowa National Guard. Virgil served Company A 133rd Infantry from 1963 to 1969.
Virgil had a love for the farm, the land and operating farm equipment. In 1978, he began with a strong work ethic and passion for heavy equipment allowing him to later start his own construction business.
Virgil enjoyed traveling the country and easily made new friends wherever he went. Always being open-minded, he never passed judgment on anyone. Amongst his passion for his farm and business, his greatest love was his children and grandchildren. Passing on life values, knowledge and a foundation for generations to come.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Dorothy Bradley.
Virgil is survived by his three children, Lucretia Buxton (Bradley), Elizabeth Townsend (Bradley) and Richard Harrison Bradley. His five grandchildren include Paul, Claire, Paisley, Evelyn and Mitchell. His siblings, Linda Pearson, Gordon (Connie) Bradley, Daryl Bradley and Colleen (Owen) Lindstrom.