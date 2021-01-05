MANCHESTER, Iowa — Susan Kay Klostermann, 61, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 4, 2021, at the Cedar Valley Hospice House in Waterloo, with her husband at her bedside.
Survivors include her husband of 41 years, Gary, of Manchester; three children, Angie (Jeff) Lay, of Plainfield, Illinois, Todd (Natashia) Klostermann, of Bennington, Nebraska, Amy (Jason) Underwood, of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; eight grandchildren; one brother, Ken (Julie) Burkle, of Manchester; Cindy Crock, of Marion; and many friends and co-workers.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network in memory of Sue Klostermann. Because of COVID-19, masks are required at the funeral home and required at the church. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 7, 2021, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester, with Reverend Gabriel Anderson officiating. Visitation: 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Friends may also call 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Thursday, January 7, 2021, at the funeral home.