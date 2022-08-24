James J. “Jim” Goetz, 90, of Dubuque, died Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque.
A prayer service will be held at 4:00 pm Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory followed by visitation until 7:00 pm.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Jim will be 10:00 am Friday, August 26, 2022, at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Father Steven Rosonke as the Celebrant. Full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #6. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Cedar Rapids.
James was born September 1, 1931, in Bellevue, Iowa, the son of Frank J. and Dorothy M. (Tritz) Goetz. On July 7, 1962, he married Patricia C. “Pat” Connell in Cedar Rapids. She died February 22, 2020.
He was a 1950 graduate of St. Joseph’s High School in Bellevue.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving from 1952 until 1954.
Jim was a toll technician for U.S. West for over 38 years.
He was an active member of the Communication Workers of America Local 7110 and served as a Chief Steward in Local 7110 for several years. He served on the Colts Drum and Bugle Corps Board of Directors from 1977-1980 and organized the Colts Bingo Tent at the Dubuque County Fair from 1977-1980. He was a past member of the Knights of Columbus. After retirement from US West, he was a member of Telephone Pioneers Volunteer Network participating on several committees and projects. He loved NASCAR. He was a big game player, including poker at the casino, euchre, dominoes, and cribbage. Family was very important to Jim.
Survivors include five children, Jim (Kelly) Goetz of Plattsmouth, NE, Sheila (Kevin) Butler of Dubuque, Joe (Kris) Goetz of Monticello, IA, John (Debbie) Goetz of Nevada, IA, and Jerry (Della) Goetz of Peosta, IA; eight grandchildren, Nick, Jesse, Marissa, Jamie, Adam, Jacob, Katie, Jason Goetz, and Jason (Melissa) Burke; six great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Sr. Mary Charleta (Delores) Goetz FSPA, Sr. Mary Cecilienne (Florence) Goetz FSPA, Arnold (Jeanne Callahan) Goetz, and Mary (W. Michael) Reuter.
A memorial has been established for the Hawkeye Care Center Activity Fund.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Hawkeye Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque, especially Melissa, for taking special care of Jim.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Jim’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
