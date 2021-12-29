SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Barbara A. Teutschmann, age 89 of Shullsburg, WI passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Lafayette Manor in Darlington, WI. She was born October 26, 1932 in Warren Township in Stephenson County, IL the daughter of Charles and Florence Fanny Rose (Zink) Staicar. Barb graduated from Shullsburg High School in 1951. On August 5, 1951 she married the love of her life, Jakie L. Teutschmann at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Darlington. Together they operated a dairy farm near Shullsburg and raised 8 children. In 1991 they moved into their new home in the City of Shullsburg.
Barbara is survived by her children: Deborah (Robert) Unbehaun, Mary Gensler, Chris (Ruth Ann) Teutschmann (all of Shullsburg); Kathy (Roger) Coulthard, Stockton, IL; Carolyn (Tony) Jacobson, Janesville, WI; Donna Foley, Ridgeway, WI; Connie (Larry) Binns, Oconomowoc, WI; and David (Susan) Teutschmann, Hastings, NE; 21 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Frank (Margaret) Teutschmann, Shullsburg, WI; and two sisters-in-law, Mary Lindsay, Darlington, WI and Karyn Staicar, Marshall, NC. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jakie, two brothers Charles Staicar and Francis Staicar, her sister Dolores Young; and one son-in-law, Charles Gensler.
Barbara was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Shullsburg since 1958. She worked tirelessly for her growing family and was a fantastic cook and baker, seamstress and gardener. Her hobbies were crocheting, feeding birds and squirrels, listening to country music, watching TV, collecting and reading cook books (she had hundreds), and feeding anyone who came to the house. She hosted a great many family Christmases, Thanksgivings, Easters, baby and bridal showers over the years. She was the center of a large family who loved her and will remember her always.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Centenary United Methodist Church (226 W. Church St., Shullsburg) with Rev. Stanton Bockwoldt officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Shullsburg. A visitation will be held Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 9:00 A.M. until 10:45 A.M. at Centenary United Methodist Church. The Erickson Funeral Home in Shullsburg is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Barb’s name.
The family asks that all who attend the visitation wear masks.