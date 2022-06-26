LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Nancy J. McDonald, 60, of Lakewood, CO, formerly of Dubuque, died Tuesday, June 14, 2022 after a brief illness, surrounded by her family. Private family services have been held.
Nancy was born March 22, 1962 in Dubuque, daughter of J. Bruce and Katharine (Dilworth) McDonald. She graduated from Wahlert High School and St. Catherine University, St. Paul, MN.
She enjoyed staying active; yoga, walking and hiking through the parks in Colorado were among her favorite activities. She especially enjoyed baking for others, canning raspberry preserves for family & friends, she loved her flowers and gardening, reading & her book club.
Nancy was a loving mother to her two daughters who were the light of her life. Spending time with family was most important to her and she affectionately had a special place in her heart for her grand-nieces and nephews; their beloved Grauntie Nancy.
Nancy was a blessing to all who knew and loved her. She will be remembered for her grace and kindness, her sparkling big brown eyes and the unconditional, deep love she had for her family. Both in living her life so generously and through her wish to be an organ donor, Nancy gave the gift of life to others.
She is survived by her two daughters, Emily (Jason) Due of Denver, CO and Nykita McDonald of New York City; five siblings, Katharine (Steve) Sundberg of Wayzata, MN, Michael (Sue Moran) McDonald of Dubuque, Suzanne McDonald of Dubuque, Sarah (Jack) Hasken of Dubuque and Kara McDonald of Des Moines; and several adoring nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude and sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Mary Greeley Medical Center, Ames, IA, the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics and the Iowa Donor Network for their compassionate care of Nancy and support for her family.
Memorials may be sent to Iowa Donor Network in memory of Nancy at 550 Madison Ave., North Liberty, IA 52317.
