Donald E. Capesius, La Motte, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Joseph Key West Church.
Vicky A. Cleary, Rickardsville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, St. Joseph Church, Rickardsville; and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at the church. Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Robert A. Dean, Edgewood, Iowa — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 21, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, North Buena Vista, Iowa. Prayer service: Noon Saturday at the church.
Marleen M. Goodin, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Celebration of life: 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Judy R. Grattan, Beetown, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster, Wis. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, Beetown Hall.
Delbert E. Link, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Frederick D. Moore, La Motte, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, St. Patrick’s Garryowen Church.
Marita V. Oberbroeckling, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville; and 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Geraldine A. O’Connor, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 9 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Church, East Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
James F. Paradiso, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, Church of the Nativity.
Gary W. Purtilo, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, First Presbyterian Church, Bellevue. Services: 3 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Karen V. Redman, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, Faith Community Free Church, Prairie du Chien. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the church.
Teresa I. Schaaf, Mineral Point, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:50 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, Ss. Mary & Paul Catholic Church, Mineral Point. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Conrad I. Tegeler, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Bohenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home, Manchester. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Manchester.
Paul P. Wiegman, Hazel Green, Wis. — Celebration of life: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis.