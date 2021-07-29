LANCASTER, Wis. — James S. “Jim” Fuller, age 68, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully at his cabin in Ferryville, WI. He was born on September 1, 1952, the son of Wilbur “Bill” and Jean (Cliff) Fuller. Jim graduated from Lancaster High School in 1970 and began working with his father. He married Sherry K. Meighan in 1972 at the Lancaster United Methodist Church. Fuller’s Milker Center started in Bill’s garage and has become well known in the dairy industry. Jim’s brothers, John and David, joined the business. Jim built a dairy business that provided dairy farmers with products to make them more successful. He treated his employees like they were part of the family. Jim’s door was always open to anyone. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, barbecuing and spending time with his family and friends. Jim dearly loved spending time with his grandson.
Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Sherry; daughter, Heather Fuller; son, Bart (Jociene) Fuller; his grandson, Vincent Wilbur; two brothers, John (Jean), David (Barb Stephens) Fuller; his mother-in-law, Darlene Meighan; two brothers-in-law: Michael (Laurie) and Jeff (Susan) Meighan; nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Howard Meighan.
Funeral services will be on Monday, August 2, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster with Ronald Wilson officiating. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Lancaster. Family and friends may call on Sunday, August 1, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home and on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. In lieu of plants and flowers, a Jim Fuller Memorial Fund has been established. Fuller’s Milker Center will be closed on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon.