Gerald F. “Jerry” Hohensee, age 72, of Dubuque, IA, completed his earthly journey on August 26, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
To honor Gerald’s life, his Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Gerald was born on November 6, 1947, in Winona, MN, a son to Frederick and Ethel Hohen- see. He eventually made his way to the Dubuque area and was a proud graduate of Bellevue High School. Shortly after graduation, Gerald joined the U.S. Navy and went to serve beside his fellow Brothers in Arms in Vietnam. He proudly completed his tour and returned home to begin his career in Plumbing and Heating. Gerald spent over 44 years in the trade before finally retiring.
In his free time, Gerald had two favorite ways to spend his day. First, was enjoying a relaxing day boating on the river while taking in all of the serenity and glory of God’s creation as it surrounded him. And second, was any opportunity for a little socializing and working alongside all of his friends at the Veterans Freedom Center. Gerald always knew that his faithful cat would be waiting for him at home, but every hour he was able to spend helping and serving our communities’ fellow veterans was time well spent by any measure.
Gerald was a good and decent man through and through and his legacy is just as wonderful as he set out to make it. We will miss his gentle heart, patient soul, and continually joyful spirit, which generally possessed a perfectly content whistle moving right along within them. We find peace in knowing that his suffering is now over, but our broken hearts will never truly mend until we finally see our Gerald once again, and thankfully, in a state of eternal perfection.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Gerald include his two sons, Tracy A. Hohen- see, Dubuque, IA, and Travis L. Hohensee, Galena, IL; his grandchildren, Alan L. (June Kruse) Hohensee, Alley P. (A.J. Prine) Hohensee, Amanda L. Hohensee, all of Dubuque; his great-grandchildren, Addaylee J. Hohensee and Landyn J. Kane; along with numerous extended family, friends, and neighbors.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents.
Gerald’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque for all of their professional, compassionate, and tender care of Gerald, as well as his family. You truly helped Dad find peace through some very difficult days and we appreciate all that you’ve done!
