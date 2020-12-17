EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. -- Elizabeth C. "Betsy" Smith, 59, of East Dubuque, IL, passed away peacefully at home from Pancreatic Cancer at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020 at St. Mary's Church in East Dubuque, with Fr. Peter Snieg officiating. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery.
A Walk Thru visitation will be from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at St. Mary's Church in East Dubuque. The Mass will be live-streamed on The Miller Funeral Home Group Facebook page. Due to the Coronavirus, masks, social distancing and occupancy requirements will be observed.
Betsy was born on September 27, 1961 in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Robert E. and Dolores C. (Hohmann) Basten. She was united in marriage to John O. Smith on March 27, 1982 at St. Columbkille church in Dubuque.
Betsy attended high school at Cypress Lake in Fort Myers Beach, FL, and Northland High School in Remer, MN, in which she graduated. Betsy then attended Itasca Community College and received an Associates degree in Accounting.
Betsy was baptized and was a member of St. Mary's Church in East Dubuque and was also baptized and Confirmed at St. Edward's Church, Longville, MN. She had a true devotion to St. Mary, St. Theresa and St. Delphima.
Betsy enjoyed the family trips to Minnesota, time spent with her grandchildren, but most of all, family dinners with laughter around the table.
Surviving are her husband John; two children, Ryan (Sheila) Smith of Menominee, IL, and Jenny (Tom) Rogers of Dubuque, IA; two special grandchildren, T.J. and Connor Rogers; her siblings, Karen (Denis) Dolan of Little Falls, MN, Gene (Catherine) Basten, and Linda (Dave) Herbst both of Dubuque, John (Penny) Basten of Galena, IL, and Toni (Richard) Ziegenfuss of Zephyrhills, FL; her mother-in-law, Mary Smith of Dubuque; her in-laws, Jim (Sue) Smith of Cascade, IA, Cathy Bormann and Paul (Susie) Smith both of Dubuque, IA, and Sally (Dan) Weber of Bernard, IA; and her many special cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her father-in-law, Orlin Smith, and a brother-in-law, Darrell Bormann.
The family would like to give special thanks and gratitude to the nurses and staff from Hospice of Dubuque, especially Sara, for the wonderful care provided for Betsy during her courageous battle.
The Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque is serving the family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.millerfhed.com.