EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Frederick T. “Fred” Splinter, 82, of East Dubuque, IL, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, January 10, 2020 surrounded by his family at ManorCare Health Care in Dubuque, IA.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque, with Fr. Peter Snieg officiating. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Miller Funeral Home from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday (rosary/scriptures service will begin at 2:30 p.m.) and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday.
Fred was born on June 9, 1937, in Cuba City, Wis., the son of Thomas and Agnes (Puls) Splinter. He was united in marriage to Marilyn Ann Runde on October 25, 1958, at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque.
He was a graduate of East Dubuque High School, the class of 1955. Fred bought the family farm in 1972 and enjoyed farming for many years. He was happiest when he was outside and enjoyed sunrises and sunsets on “the ranch”. Fred was employed at the John Deere Dubuque Works and retired after 32 years. He was a man with a great work ethic and was passionate about instilling the value of work in his family. He loved hiking, fishing, skiing, hunting and sports. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan and White Sox fan, never missing any games. He also enjoyed playing Solo and Euchre — most recently he enjoyed playing cards with his friends in the Euchre Club. His faith was very important to him and he was a lifetime member of St. Mary’s Church. He enjoyed annual retreats at New Melleray Abbey for over 50 years. Faith, family and friends were the words he lived by. His pride and joy were his grandchildren.
Fred was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #7527 of East Dubuque where he served as its former Financial Secretary and a former member of U.A.W. Local #94.
Surviving are his wife, Marilyn “Bitsy” Splinter; four children, Joe (Kitty) Splinter, of Hanover Park, IL, Steve (Vicki) Splinter, of Virginia Beach, VA, John (Barb) Splinter, of Hazel Green, WI, and Sue (Rich) Conlon, of Durango, IA; 11 grandchildren, Rachael Splinter, Marissa (Patrick) Stuber, Dr. Katie Moyer (Dr. Lauren Morea), Chuck (Ashley) Moyer, Zach Splinter, Sarah Splinter (Frank Lloyd), Conor (Brianne) Harris, Luke Harris (Samantha), Kaley Harris (Richard Seals) and Sam & Lucy Conlon; six great-grandchildren, Oliver & Ben Moyer, Brooklyn Moyer, Mary Jane Lloyd, Catalena Harris and Loralei Seals; his siblings, Virgil (Barb) Splinter, of Platteville, WI, John “Jack” Splinter, of Sinsinawa, WI, Jane (Roger) Nank, of Asbury, IA; and numerous nieces and nephews; his in-laws, Nellie Splinter, of Dubuque, Wilfred Runde, of East Dubuque, Shirley Runde, of East Dubuque, and Arlene (Ron) Vincent, of Rockford, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Agnes; a son, Pat Splinter; a grandson, John Thomas Splinter; a brother, Eugene Splinter; a sister, Rose Apel; a sister-in-law, Marie Splinter; and a brother-in-law, Paul Runde.
The family wishes to thank Jack Tegler, Dr. Herman and Tony, the staff of ManorCare and Hospice of Dubuque. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Mary’s Church and New Melleray Abbey.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.millerfhed.com.©