Patricia A. “Pat” (Israel) Feldman, age 83, of Dubuque, passed away at 10:55 a.m., on Monday, August 22, 2022, at Luther Manor, surrounded by her loving family. To celebrate Pat’s life, family and friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, at Behr Funeral Home with Claudia Dorsch officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Pat was born on June 27, 1939, in Dallas, Iowa, daughter of George O. and Doris Mae (Nicholsen) Israel.
Pat graduated from Newton High School, Class of 1957. She was a hard working woman who was employed in the cafeteria at Mercy Hospital for 22 years, until her retirement in 2002. Pat was united in marriage to William Hansen and they were blessed with 5 children together before parting ways. She would later find love again and marry William Feldman. Unfortunately Bill passed away on July 7, 2007. When Pat had some free time she enjoyed going to Bingo, working on puzzles and working out in the pool at Stonehill. Pat also liked to spend time in the kitchen whipping up delicious recipes. Spending time with the kids and grandkids was definitely what brought Pat the greatest joy. We are truly heartbroken at losing our wonderful mom, grandma, great-grandma and sister. Pat will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish Pat’s memory include her children, William “Lane” (Sue) Hansen, Iowa City, IA, Doris (Randy) Johnson, Marshalltown, IA, Michelle (Randy) Post, Dubuque, IA, David (Arlene) Hansen, Mason City, IA and Julie (Dan) Hildebrand, Hopkinton, IA; her 14 grandchildren; her 25 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Rick (Mary) Israel, KY, Deloris Peterson, Newton, IA and Phyllis Probasco, Des Moines, IA.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; her step-mother, Pearl “Copper” Israel; a sister, Carolyn (Dale) Brenneman; a brother, Jack Israel; 2 brothers-in-law, Tom Probasco and Gary Peterson; and her best friend, Carol.
Pat’s family would like to thank everyone at St. Peter Lutheran Church, especially Darlene and Jim, Alverno Apartments, Luther Manor and Hospice of Dubuque for all of the love and support you have provided for Pat and the entire family.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among her favorite charities and may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Pat Feldman Family.
