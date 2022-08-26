Patricia A. “Pat” (Israel) Feldman, age 83, of Dubuque, passed away at 10:55 a.m., on Monday, August 22, 2022, at Luther Manor, surrounded by her loving family. To celebrate Pat’s life, family and friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, at Behr Funeral Home with Claudia Dorsch officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Pat was born on June 27, 1939, in Dallas, Iowa, daughter of George O. and Doris Mae (Nicholsen) Israel.

