Thomas Leo “Tom” Hildebrand, 71, of Dubuque, died suddenly on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Visitation will be from 2 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. The Mass of Christian Burial for Tom will be at 10 a.m. Monday, December 2, 2019, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, with Rev. Father Steven Rosonke as the celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Tom was born December 7, 1947, in Farley, Iowa, the son of Albert and Mary (Miller) Hildebrand. On October 25, 1969, he married Elaine Kraus at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Sherrill, Iowa. It gave Tom much joy to recently celebrate 50 years of marriage to the love of his life, Elaine.
He worked as a machine operator for Flexsteel Industries and did maintenance work at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
He was a member of Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, where he served as a eucharistic minister and brought communion to the homebound for many years, and helped with bingo. Tom was always willing to lend a helping hand. He cherished time with family and friends and loved nothing more than a good game of dominoes or euchre.
Survivors include his wife, Elaine; five daughters, Kathy (Kurt) Wuertzer, of Dubuque, Shelly (Mike) Miller, of Dubuque, Jody (Eric) Olson, of Galena, Ill., Jenny Hildebrand, of Dubuque, and Tina (Keith) Krabbenhoft, of Dubuque; one son, Phil (Julie) Hildebrand, of Dubuque; eight grandchildren, Christopher and Emily Wuertzer, Hannah Miller, Maxwel and Molly Hildebrand, and Megan, Joshua and Allison Krabbenhoft; six sisters, Mary Milligan, of Dubuque, Cathy (Roger) Bartels, of Durango, Iowa, Verna (Vesse) Klostermann, of Edgewood, Iowa, Carol (Dave) Gaul, of Guttenberg, Iowa, Norma (Dick) Kelchen, of Farley, and Joyce Hildebrand, of Dubuque; three brothers, Steve Hildebrand, of Dyersville, Iowa, Rick (Donna) Hildebrand, of Raleigh, N.C., and Albert Jr. (Kelly) Hildebrand, of Dixon, Ill.; in-laws, Elaine (Dave) Shaw, of Springville, Iowa, Helen Hildebrand, of Holy Cross, Iowa, Helen Hildebrand of Bankston, Iowa, Phyllis Hildebrand, of Dyersville, Paul (Joyce) Wagner, of Dubuque, Jean Nauman, of Cascade, Iowa, Jim (Sue) Kraus, of Cuba City, Wis., Willy (Norma) Kraus, of Dubuque, Mary (Duane) Kruse, of Dubuque, and John (Cheryl) Kraus, of Galesburg, Ill.; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and Gladys; four brothers, Robert, Jerry, Lenny and Loras Hildebrand; and two sisters, Ruth Wagner and Gladys Gaul.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
