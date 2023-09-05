DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Lillian Rose Steger, 87, of Dyersville, Iowa, passed away peacefully, Friday, September 1, 2023, surrounded by her family at her home.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September, 6, 2023, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue at the funeral home from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to funeral Mass.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville, Iowa, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Chris Podhajsky will officiate.
Lillian was born on February 7, 1936 in New Vienna, Iowa, the daughter of Leonard and Hilda (Deutmeyer) Hermsen. She married Robert Steger on June 5, 1956, in Petersburg, Iowa. Together they farmed near Dyersville for most of their lives. Lillian and Robert exemplified love over their years of marriage with hard work and tender care for one another. They enjoyed dancing and especially, a Polka.
Lillian spent countless hours on the porch swing with her children and grandchildren. She was an excellent baker, making breads and cookies, for all to enjoy. Her children brushed her hair for the prize, candy bar.
Lillian spent many years volunteering within her community. She was honored with the Governor’s Volunteer Award in 1995 for her service. She was always there to lend a listening ear.
Survivors include her children: Keith (Judy) Steger of Colesburg, Ron (Karen) Steger of Bankston, and Jim (Gwen Link) Steger of Dyersville, Lisa (Kevin) Goedken of Worthington, Linda (Jim) Hansel of Dyersville, Sarah (fiance, Dennis Fratella) Steger of Cedar Rapids; a son-in-law, Mike (Donna) Meyer of Dyersville; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings: Donald (Shawn) Hermsen of Epworth, Kay Holtz of Ocean Spring, MS; in-laws: Rosemary Steger-Nickol of Dyersville, Patrick (Margie) Steger, Carol Steger, and Mary Ann Bonert, all of New Vienna.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Lori Meyer in 2006; a son, Mark Steger in 2009; a grandson, Jason Steger; in-laws: Charles Steger, Jerry Holtz, Patty Hermsen, Jim Wessels, Lillian Wessels, John Steger, and Bill Bonert.
The family would like to thank the Hospice of Dubuque for their compassionate care.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Memorials may be sent to the family, (in care of Kramer Funeral Home) 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.