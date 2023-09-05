DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Lillian Rose Steger, 87, of Dyersville, Iowa, passed away peacefully, Friday, September 1, 2023, surrounded by her family at her home.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September, 6, 2023, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue at the funeral home from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to funeral Mass.

