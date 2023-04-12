HUDSON, Iowa — Thomas William Kline, 83, Hudson formerly of Dubuque, died Sunday, April 9, 2023 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

Tom was born August 14, 1939 at Allen Hospital, Waterloo to the late William Louis and Belva Lucille (Forney) Kline. He graduated from high school in Greene, IA. Tom married the love of his life, Linda Busse, in June 1961 in Greene and then entered the US Army faithfully serving from 1962-68. Following his service, Tom worked as a federal meat inspector until his retirement in 1999 from the Dubuque Packing Company.

