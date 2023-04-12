HUDSON, Iowa — Thomas William Kline, 83, Hudson formerly of Dubuque, died Sunday, April 9, 2023 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
Tom was born August 14, 1939 at Allen Hospital, Waterloo to the late William Louis and Belva Lucille (Forney) Kline. He graduated from high school in Greene, IA. Tom married the love of his life, Linda Busse, in June 1961 in Greene and then entered the US Army faithfully serving from 1962-68. Following his service, Tom worked as a federal meat inspector until his retirement in 1999 from the Dubuque Packing Company.
Tom loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping throughout his life. Over the course of his life, the family used tents, pop-ups, campers and motorhomes through it all enjoying all that nature had to offer.
Tom and Linda enjoyed traveling to the National Quartet Convention for 17 years to appreciate several days of Southern Gospel music. He also thoroughly loved his Case tractors and going to tractor shows as a member of the Case Tractor Club.
Recommended for you
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Linda; children, Brad (Norma) Kline and Brenda (Gary) Schamberger; grandchildren, Katelyn (Daniel) Schwab, Emily Kline, Sarah (Sam) Jones, Andrew Schamberger and Rebecca (Sam) Scott; great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Brian, Thomas, Henry, Michael and Esther; sister, Kay Whitman; and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Jim and Tim.
The funeral service for Tom will be at 10:30 AM on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Hagerman Baptist Church (1105 Knoll Avenue, Waterloo, IA 50701). Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM on Wednesday, April 12 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home; resuming at 9:30 AM on Thursday at the church until the time of service. Military honors will follow the funeral service at Hagerman Baptist Church. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Memorials may be directed to the family for a future charitable donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.