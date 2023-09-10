BERNARD, Iowa — Richard W. Molony, 94, of Bernard, Iowa passed away on September 5th, 2023 at home surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 14th, 2023 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be at 3:30 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 15th, 2023 at St. Patrick Garryowen Church with Fr. Mark Osterhaus officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery with military honors by the Cascade American Legion.

