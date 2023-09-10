BERNARD, Iowa — Richard W. Molony, 94, of Bernard, Iowa passed away on September 5th, 2023 at home surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 14th, 2023 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be at 3:30 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 15th, 2023 at St. Patrick Garryowen Church with Fr. Mark Osterhaus officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery with military honors by the Cascade American Legion.
He was born on August 28, 1929, in Bernard, Iowa, the son of Michael and Grace (Cannon) Molony. He married Barbara Cahill on October 27, 1951, at St. Joseph Key West Church.
Recommended for you
Dick graduated from St. Patrick’s School in Garryowen and farmed for most of his life in the Bernard area.
He liked to hunt, fish and play Euchre. He and Barb also liked to travel. His favorite trip was to Ireland. Barb and Dick spent 20 winters in Arizona and made lifelong friends there. Dick liked to go to area casinos with family. He was known to like a good story and a joke. He served on Dubuque Conservation Board for 20 years and 20 years as a director on the Hawkeye Bank Board.
He is a US Army Veteran; he served active duty from Nov. 1951 to Nov. 1953; Army Reserve, for 31 years and 82nd Airborne, 2 years. He was a life member of 82nd Airborne Association, member of American Legion of Cascade #528 where he was a past commander, and 40 & 8, Retired Officers Association MOAA. He attended the 82nd Airborne convention for many years. He took great pride in serving his country.
He is survived by his wife Barbara; five children, Julie Molony of Portland, OR, Margaret (David) Cooper, of Lincoln City, OR, Laura (John Varner) Molony of Portland, OR, Beth Molony of Schaumburg, IL, and William “Rich” (Kelly) Molony of Bernard. 16 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren and sister-in-law Elaine Molony of Peosta, IA
Richard was preceded in death by, his parents, his daughter Michelle Molony-Noonan, his son Richard in infancy; sisters: Fran Anglin, Rita DellaValle, Martha Hutchins, Anne Feeney and Sr. Mary Sheila Molony, RSM. Brothers Michael Molony, John Molony, James Molony, and Pat Molony, and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law
In lieu of flowers a Richard W. Molony memorial fund will be established.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of Dubuque especially Kris H. for all their wonderful care.